I am a new citizen of North Carolina, having moved from New York, and read with a bit of amusement and a bit of alarm Lowell Simon’s recent column praising Joe Biden.
One must really be a dedicated fellow traveler to put any good spin on this disaster of a president. Our borders are overrun by illegal aliens, inflation is at its highest level in decades, gas is approaching highs that we haven’t seen since the 1970’s. Almost everything costs substantially more because of his failed economic policies.
It’s laughable that anyone would take the time to praise this failure of a man but also very scary that there are more like him. I moved to North Carolina to escape the failed Democratic policies that destroyed that once great state of New York.
I hope that the writer and his ilk are an aberration.
Rick Montes, Jackson Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
