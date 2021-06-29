In response to the article concerning the misguided use of funds by the Moore County Commissioners to erect the Charters of Freedom monument, I would ask how this portion of the U.S. Constitution would be explained to visitors to such a monument:
“Representatives and direct taxes shall be apportioned among the several states which may be included within this union, according to their respective numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole number of free persons, including those bound to service for a term of years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other persons.”
Native Americans were not counted for U.S. House apportionment, nor considered citizens, while enslaved persons were considered three-fifths of a human being. Are these notions consistent with our Judeo-Christian values?
In the Book of Genesis is it not stated that God created man and woman in his own image? I am confused, then, why our Founding Fathers would omit the first inhabitants of this realm and deliberately lessen the value of those who performed the strenuous labor necessary to carve civilization out of the vast untamed wilderness of the New World without remuneration.
As chair of the Moore County Democratic Party, I can unequivocally state that Moore County Democrats do not consider this project worthy of bipartisan support. It lacks a full recounting of the story of the creation of the United States by omitting the Colonial period and pathetically attempting to whitewash the heinous stain of slavery.
I value bipartisanship and would welcome the opportunity to work with the Moore County Republican Party to improve Moore County, but so far, I and my fellow Democrats have not been given a seaworthy vessel with which to sail the stormy waters.
Maurice Holland Jr.
Moore County Democratic Party chairman
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Well, the moore county GOP, led by Marjorie Taylor Steve Woodward and Lauren Lydia Boebert-Boesch are just too busy working with JFK Jr to re-install Trump as president in August, or filing garbage lawsuits against the governor, as their Qanon overlord has instructed them. Perhaps when, or IF, the local GOP ever decides to rejoin reality, they might bring up something worth supporting. Until then, they are busy trying to convince us that Antifa really attacked the Capitol on Jan.6, and then trying to convince the world that no investigation will be necessary because nothing really happened, despite all the evidence to the contrary. Make sense? Stay tuned...I'm sure a comment from Woodward or Qanon Kent is forthcoming.
