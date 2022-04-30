In Marvin Covault’s April 20 column, he essentially suggests two proposals for the United Nations:
* Get rid of the “veto,” which can be imposed by the U.S., Russia, China, UK or France on any security council resolution. Here Mr. Covault overlooks a key point: Would the U.S. adopt such a proposal?
By examining the history of how many times the U.S. used its veto power to stop many resolutions agreed upon by almost all of the rest of the UN members, the answer to this question would unfortunately be a resounding “no.”
* With a majority vote, the UN General Assembly could build an International Deterrence Force (IDF). Mr. Covault states that with an IDF, there would be no requirement for NATO.
Here again, Mr. Covault overlooks two key points. Russia and China would not contribute to the IDF. Also, NATO has more nuclear capabilities than Russia. Can that newly formed IDF get any respect from Putin without nuclear capability?
I do respect Mr. Covault’s opinion, but unfortunately the few points I raised above are some of the obstacles that would hinder the implementation of such noble proposals.
Aly Badawy, Pinehurst
