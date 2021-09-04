The Aug. 22 edition of The Pilot has an article about repairing/updating six of the county’s elementary school gyms. In the body of the article there is a discussion of how the county has taken refunded sales tax money, money actually raised when voters approved the new school building bond issue, and repurposed it to fund digital learning expenditures, an annual operating expense of the district.
This is money normally funded in annual budget appropriations from the county’s general fund. In this case, I agree with school board member Robert Levy: The county has taken money approved by voters for capital expenditures needed by the school district and siphoned that money to its own general fund.
This money should be returned to the school district and used for the purposes approved by county voters: school district capital expenditures.
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
