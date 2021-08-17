The recent article on the county’s Planning Department left a clear impression the 809 permits issued in June were all for new homes. The department head stated, “Residential (development) has soared in Moore County.”
Those 809 permit statistics materially misrepresent the state of new home building in the unincorporated county. While the article intimates that all 809 permits issued in June were for new residential dwellings in the unincorporated county, in fact, only 32 of the 809 June permits were for new single-family homes. The remaining 777 permits were for everything except new homes such as docks, pools, A/C, etc.
The article capitalizes on an uneasiness among many people that growth in the county is out of control; that there is a ring of bulldozers around the country ready to charge in and wreck our current idyllic rural life. Nothing could be further from the truth.
According to estimates of the experts at the state government, between 2010 and 2019 the unincorporated area has been adding annually on average only about 340 people (one new resident a day), or less than a paltry 1 percent a year. Even counting all 11 municipalities back into the estimate for the entire county, the increase is only 1,441 new residents per year, an increase of only 1.5 percent per year.
Our growth, however lethargic, has enabled us to have a medical service system that is the envy of the country, substantial recreational facilities, an abundance of quality restaurants and an overall exceptional lifestyle.
If you really want to worry about growth, move to Wake County, where the 2010-2019 population has gone from 901,052 in 2010 to an estimated 1,085,297 in 2019, 15 times more than the 12,969 people added in Moore County.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.