Last week, I received a political mailer from Republican State Sen. Tom McInnis’ campaign. In the piece, McInnis takes credit for “lower electricity rates,” and says he supported a bill that “guarantees the lowest rates on electricity for North Carolinians.”
The bill McInnis refers to, House Bill 951, was reportedly written behind closed doors by lobbyists for Duke Energy and other conglomerates. There are some good components of the bill, including a process to close coal-powered energy plants. However, in no way does the bill lower energy rates for consumers. Instead, to pay for the major energy overhauls in the bill, the bill actually allows big utility companies to pass costs onto consumers.
The bill contains a provision for multi-year rate making. It’s a controversial policy that has been deployed in other states. Essentially, Duke Energy will be allowed to lock in rates for multiple years without getting approval from the state Utilities Commission.
According to some analyses, a low-income household that currently spends an average of $125 a month on electricity would see their rates increase by 50 percent in the second year of the multi-year rate hike, and nearly double by the third year. The bill also harms manufacturers, who are the largest consumers of energy in the state.
Tom McInnis should know better.
Laura McNeill
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.