Julius Caesar famously said, “Men in general are quick to believe that which they wish to be true.” We witness the truth of that in the way so many of us today ignore information that does not confirm our political views.
Those who refuse to watch the Jan. 6 Committee hearings under the assumption that it is a “partisan witch hunt” should re-evaluate that position. The witnesses are virtually all Trump allies, staff, and supporters… not Democratic opponents. Former Attorney General William Barr has always remained loyal to Trump and has vowed to continue his support of Trump should he be the nominee in 2024.
More importantly, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has defended Trump throughout both impeachment efforts and repeatedly resisted efforts to testify.
The testimony of Trump administration insiders should not be viewed as “switching sides.” These are individuals who are and have been supporters of President Trump who are reluctantly telling the truth now.
History is unfolding before us.
Bob Bierbaum, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
