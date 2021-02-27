So John Kerry tells us we can retrain laid-off pipeline workers to make solar panels.
Our Energy Secretary tells us “some” jobs may be sacrificed for climate change. Only one problem, Mr. Kerry: About 80 percent of all solar panels are made in China. We simply cannot compete with their price. The only one gaining jobs in solar is China.
Ed Pieczynski
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Good comments. The greater problem is the very high cost and low reliability of solar and wind. Here’s where it ends: Germany, which has based its energy production increasingly on renewables, has the highest energy costs today in Europe and blackouts. Its economy is heavily dependent on industry and exports of industrial products. Industry needs stable, cheap electric power to compete. This is why BMW’s largest plant is today in South Carolina and not Bavaria. Electricity in South Carolina comes from coal and nuclear, low cost, clean, reliable. John Kerry married into the Heinz family and can afford his nutty green ideas. But he does speak French, and he was in Vietnam.
