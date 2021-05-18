The Pilot’s front page story on May 7 reported that a skate park is the “overwhelming favorite” for the use of West Pinehurst Park. That seems hard to fathom given the increasing number of people and variety of activities one sees there every day.
The Pinehurst Parks and Recreation department hosted two recent Zoom meetings to provide residents the opportunity to weigh in and allowed the park developers to present their case.
During both meetings, local Pinehurst residents, including myself, expressed their concerns and felt strongly that developing this skate park would result in a significant loss to the current wildlife habitat that exists there, and would negatively impact an area that makes Pinehurst a special place to live and retire.
Presently, this pristine area is utilized daily by disc golf players, joggers and dog walkers. It is a quiet, unspoiled area where residents enjoy nature and relax. The appreciation of it has substantially increased during COVID, when there were few places to go.
To cover a large part of this area with concrete and bright lights for the purpose of skateboarding would not only infringe on the peace and quiet of those who live in the vicinity, but would eliminate an important venue for the area’s nature lovers and destroy the beauty of yet another piece of rapidly disappearing open space.
If indeed there is no skate park anywhere in Moore County, it is certainly worth exploring where such a facility could be built. However, Pinehurst is not the place, considering the amount of construction proposed and currently underway, and the fact that most residents decided to live in Pinehurst for its serenity, tranquillity and natural beauty.
Cindy Edgar
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
