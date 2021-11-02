I have heard Mark Robinson speak two times and was very impressed.
He also does a great job on clarifying race issues. If someone would have asked me if we had a race problem when my kids were in grade school and high school 10-15 years ago, I would have said no way. I marveled at how well whites and Black children interacted with each other at school, socially, sports, etc., and they still do today.
I look at my work experience over the past 20 plus years and have never seen a negative race situation. We do not have a systemic race problem, but we do have a race problem made up by the media and politics.
Paul Davis
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
