On behalf of SJC-Temple Beth Shalom I would like to thank Mayor Callahan and the Vass Town Council for standing up and facing hate speech head on.
We are honored to be partners, friends and champions for justice. Our congregation will not forget this sign of unity as we continue to stand in the name of love, peace and justice.
But we must also be aware that any act of hate is a sign of hateful and potentially violent ideology in our own backyards. We will not fall prey to the evils of indifference.
The struggle against hate and racism has always been an interfaith effort and should remain so. It is important that the entire community continue to stand together on this issue.
Our words and deeds are our power. They define us. As such the haters need to be called out no matter who or where they are. We need to show them our faces. We need them to see that we are here to stay, and their words will not deter us.
We cannot let our silence be a sign of complicity. Nor do we have the luxury of time to be afraid to speak out.
Together we are the face of Moore County, and our words and deeds of love, peace and justice will be the banners that we hang as a welcome sign to all those entering Moore County.
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
