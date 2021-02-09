As a non-partisan, I rarely agree with John Rowerdink, so I was surprised to read these lines from his Jan. 13 letter: “Recent events in Washington, D.C. made me sick in the pit of my stomach. It was a jarring reminder of the unrest that exists in our country and the extreme partisanship that infects our political system.”
He goes on: “Remember the reason Donald Trump was elected in the first place … Americans were fed up with politicians … It is still true more than ever.” He wrote three full paragraphs on which we agree.
Then he veered off into the “extreme partisanship” that he decries in the first place, blaming the Democrats for all those partisan ills. While we can agree with most examples he cites, he completely ignores the partisan games that Republicans played while obstructing the Obama administration and the “alternate facts” they created in support of the Trump administration which led to the storming of the Capitol.
There is plenty of blame for both parties, but until we all can put extreme partisanship aside, our politics — indeed, our daily lives — will be infected first with emotions then with actions that will “make us sick to the pit of our stomachs” again.
Hugh Mensch
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
