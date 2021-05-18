After learning Moore County Schools staff are too intimidated to speak for fear of being bashed by school board members David Hensley and Robert Levy on the radio, I decided to speak on their behalf at the recent board meeting urging better behavior from our elected leaders.
Others, including an articulate Pinecrest High senior, also asked that these board members set personal and political agendas aside and work for the betterment of our schools and students.
Unfortunately those words fell on deaf ears. The very next morning, Hensley said, “In case people wonder what I’m taking notes on in the school board meetings, normally, I’m taking notes about what I’m going to talk about on the radio the next day.”
Hensley and a retired colonel then spent 30 minutes on air belittling fellow school board members, a school principal, a former MCS employee, me and others who spoke in support of our teachers and schools.
Most were labeled on-air as “leftists” and Hensley accused speakers of being misinformed. It was stated that one speaker should “shut up and sit down because she didn’t know what she was talking about.” Note: That speaker has a master’s and doctoral degree in education-related fields.
Worst of all, they also attacked the Pinecrest student, calling him a “clown” and mimicking his words. This is not how a healthy community operates.
Sadly, it appears some of our elected “leaders” are nothing more than bullies. We can only hope that this serves as a lesson to us all for the next election. Let’s keep bullies out of our schools and vote for candidates who will support our students and education professionals. A growing, vibrant community that is economically resilient depends on it.
Lynn Antil
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.