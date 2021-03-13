Your recent article regarding Lydia Boesch and Freedom Matters NC is shameful and an intentional mischaracterization of the facts. Your paper lacks basic journalistic integrity and should be held to account.
Why don’t you talk about the harm our government has inflicted on its citizens through their response to this virus? These authoritarian mandates imposed on us have resulted in businesses permanently closed and families’ livelihoods ruined.
Children are suffering from depression and suicidal ideation due to social isolation, and our community is experiencing an increase in domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse. How about the fact that over 40 percent of deaths related to COVID come from long-term care facilities, or more than 90 percent of deaths are persons 65 and older?
What about the fact that most of the population statistically has a greater chance of dying in a car accident than they do of COVID?
Lydia Boesch is one of the very few leaders in our community speaking out against this tyranny being done to the people.
Jared Rayes
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
In 2019 38,800 people died in automobile crashes in the United States 2% less than in 2018 (39,404) and 4% less than in 2017 (40,231) according to the National Safety Council. These figures are well short of Covid deaths in the last yr. (500,000)
