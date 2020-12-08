We are seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which means that the pandemic is still active. For months certain restrictions have been in place, including wearing a mask, and it seems that more people are wearing them, but many people wear masks incorrectly, covering the mouth but not the nose.
For many years doctors and nurses have been wearing masks when treating patients. The masks cover both nose and mouth in order to reduce the risk of spreading droplets that could compromise the patient.
Recently my husband and I stopped at a new hardware store. Neither the customers nor the employees who were visible to us wore masks. We turned right around and left the store.
Our new “mantra” has become “no mask, no business.” We will shop at businesses that enforce the mask rule for both employees and customers. It may mean some inconvenience, but it’s worth the effort.
Cheryl Mensch
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
