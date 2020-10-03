No Library Right Now

The recent letter to the editor advocating a new library for Pinehurst sounds like a solution in search of a problem. In the current economic atmosphere and the presence of COVID-19, a multi-million-dollar commitment, plus permanent operating costs of perhaps, $1-$2 million a year in perpetuity seems unnecessary.

There are three libraries within a stone’s throw of the village: Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Sandhills Community College. Couldn’t the village work out an arrangement to acquire library cards for Pinehurst citizens who want to visit a library? Many communities do that elsewhere in the country.

Think about it: When was the last time you needed to visit a library in search of information? Desktop, laptop, iPhone — think about how many times a day you consult one of those devices to answer a question that 30 years ago you would have needed to visit a library. Today information is at all of our fingertips and sometimes right in the palm of our hands.

This very year millions of students are taking all their courses remotely — not only are they not relying on a library, they are not even going to a classroom. While the classroom situation will change in the future as we return back to a pre-COVID-19 era, the use of technology in the education arena as well as the workplace has changed forever. Audible.com; ebooks.com etc ... that’s the library of the future.

Given the current pandemic and its economic impact, now is not the time for Pinehurst to hit the gas pedal on a major capital commitment. To the contrary, now is the time to tap the brakes and assess the village’s expenditures to ensure we are on a sound fiscal path that keeps taxes low and maintains our quality of services.

Patrick Pizzella

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

