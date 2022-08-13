After reading John Rowerdink’s “special” essay to The Pilot attempting to address gun violence and our cultural woes, I was somewhat baffled. I must admit that I’m usually primed to present my own argument to oppose a vision with which I disagree. In this writing, I was baffled because the author seemed to make my argument for me.
There is no doubt that Mr. Rowerdink presented cultural issues which contribute, to some degree, to the development of “thugs” who commit crimes. However, no proposed solutions to improving the described “cultural woes” are offered. I suppose this is because these woes are complicated and highly political, even though both political sides are desirous of solutions.
To think that we can solve these issues in any reasonable time and to the satisfaction of varying political entities leads to no solution whatsoever for a foreseeable future.
Also, there is strong evidence around the world that there is a proposal which seriously curbs gun violence: simply require the licensing and registration of weapons following a thorough background check while eliminating the ownership of military “killing” weapons. Every other free and democratic country in the world has done so while they deal with “cultural woes” as well.
I’m not naïve enough to think that this would not create tremendous cultural stress for some period. And, yes, steps would be drastic for a while. Is there any other straightforward solution being proposed?
Don Harnum
Pinehurst
