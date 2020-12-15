I write to express my extreme disappointment in U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson for signing on, along with 120 other Congresspersons, to an amicus brief supporting the State of Texas before the Supreme Court in State of Texas v Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin.
In the suit, Texas alleges misconduct in each state in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election and continues to fan the flames of early, absentee and vote-by-mail voting.
That Mr. Hudson would sign his name in support of these specious claims is amusing, considering greater than 65 percent of Moore County used one of these early-vote options. But of course, Mr. Hudson’s district and the state went the way he wanted to, unlike the four states Texas is targeting.
It is clear now, more than a month following the election, after weeks of lawsuits such as this have been dismissed by courts throughout the federal judiciary, that there is no credible legal challenge to the results in these states or any other. This case is the latest “Hail Mary” by elected officials who claim to be protecting democracy by ignoring the foundations of democracy when it doesn’t go their way. Shame on Mr. Hudson.
Matthew Gritzmacher
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
