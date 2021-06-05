Isn’t it commonly known that a new car loses approximately 20 percent of its value as you drive it off the lot? Apparently the Moore County tax assessor has never heard this.
I received this year’s property tax assessment on my 2-year-old Volvo SUV and the value used to calculate my property tax is about $1,000 more than I paid for the car two years ago.
In my conversation with the assessor’s office, I was told that, with proper documentation, they can reduce the value to what I actually paid, which would reduce my tax by less than $10. He didn’t get my point, that they are still valuing the car at what I paid two years ago.
Who do they think would actually pay this? This is just another example of how there is a complete lack of common sense at every level of government.
Kevin Shimkus
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
