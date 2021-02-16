Our political process is broken and has been for some time. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, you can’t be happy with its results.
I believe one way to fix this mess would be to create another party: the American Party.
The members of this party should be the best and most qualified people from our existing parties. The destructive extremes from our current parties would not be included.
In order to be chosen as a member of the new party, you must be among the best and brightest, financially and socially astute, patriotic, educated, possess impeccable character and integrity, have public and private work experience, urban and rural backgrounds, action oriented and a team player focused on bettering the lives of all Americans.
I’m tired of the fringes of our current parties that represent 10-20 percent of our country setting the direction for all Americans.
Our political platform and the objectives as to what we want to accomplish as a country for the coming periods should be voted on by the people, not determined by the politicians. We could develop a set of the “top 10” objectives so we would all know what we are focused on.
At the same time we need to address the media. Maybe we should establish one national news service focused on reporting just the facts, not opinions or some unsubstantiated blog so we can trust what we hear from the media again. Does anybody remember Walter Cronkite?
Michael Straka
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
