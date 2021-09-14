I am pleased to respond to Rep. Hudson’s call for community input on the renaming of Fort Bragg.
How about Fort Gandhi? Since Fort Bragg honored a foreigner, one who split from the United States by choice, it seems the field is open to all. Who better than the man who brought independence to the jewel of the British Empire, effectively finishing the job started by the American Revolution, and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom around the world.
I recognize that the non-violence thing might be a problem, but it’s a mere peccadillo compared to slavery.
Tom McCabe
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
