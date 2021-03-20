Random thoughts while farming: It is ironic that the generation that gave us Woodstock, free love, “don’t trust anyone over 30,” recreational drugs, Vietnam War protests, the downfall of Nixon, “it’s my body,” “keep government out of our bedrooms” and the all-out revolt against anyone in or anything of authority, is now telling us how to live just about every aspect of our lives?
We’re from the government — trust us. You will need to pay more for gas. The rich need to pay their fair share. The poor need a living wage. Your job, business, activity is not essential. You must use our medical system. You can’t choose what school to send your kids to. You must wear a mask. You must get vaccinated. You can’t gather with family. You can’t stay out after 10 p.m. You can’t say that or we will cancel you. You can’t be part of that group or we will fire you. You make too much money. You don’t make enough money. You can’t work in that job. You can’t use that pronoun. Only our science is right. You can’t mention God. You don’t need to follow the laws we don’t like — oh, wait, there is that rebellious spirit. I knew they still had it in them.
They even had a song back then — “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind. Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”
Their actions violate just about every business and military leadership book I have read. Never tell your subordinates how to do the job. Tell them what needs to be accomplished and the purpose of the mission or task — and they will always surprise you with their innovation. Maybe we need some “long-haired freaky people” to apply.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
