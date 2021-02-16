As our region continues to grow and attract new business opportunities, it is important that we engage with state and local officials and developers to obtain information and answer important questions.
Our neighbors in Hamlet have organized an opportunity for people in our area to learn more about a proposed project. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality will host an online public meeting on Feb. 22, to answer questions about a draft permit for a wood and railroad tie pyrolysis facility for International Tie, LLC – Project Tie, in Hamlet (Richmond County). A public hearing will follow on March 1.
The proposed facility would convert untreated lumber and creosote-treated railroad ties into small charcoal pellets called biochar. Some concerns raised by this process include impacts to air quality and potential toxic runoff into the public water supply. Participating and learning more about this proposal provides all of us with information to ensure the health and welfare of our communities.
The meeting on Feb. 22 begins at 6 p.m. and can be accessed by calling toll-free +1 (415) 655-0003, Access Code 178 013 3745.
The WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3cbemdt. Event Password: NCDAQ.
To speak, you must register by 4 p.m. February 22 at https://bit.ly/3ogUGYm or call (919) 618-0968.
Written comments can be submitted by email to: DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov until 5 p.m. on March 3.
Julie Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
