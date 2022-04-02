The NCAA has suckered me into watching March Madness for the last time.
Here’s the background: I watched UNC and Duke win in the round of 32. Tragically, both games were close. In the UNC game, during the last two minutes, UNC took 37-time outs and Baylor took 42-time outs. Additionally, both teams committed a total of 16 intentional fouls. I went to bed three hours into this titanic last two-minute struggle. Apparently, the game went into overtime, in which another cumulative 24 timeouts and 10 intentional fouls occurred. The game ended the next day at 4 in the afternoon.
The Duke-Michigan State game was comparable. It was a nail biter, but with a golf match the next day, I had no choice but to turn the TV off. Two days later the game was still in the last two minutes, with each side having taken, collectively, 83 timeouts and having committed 25 intentional fouls. One referee died of old age with 15 seconds to go, another retired to Belle Meade immediately after the game.
So as the anchorman in “Network” said, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” I have sent a formal note to the NCAA stating that I will no longer watch the tournament until the following rules are adopted:
* At the two-minute mark, all coaches must leave the bench and be ensconced in a soundproof room incommunicado with their teams.
* Each team will have only one time out after the two-minute mark.
* After each non-shooting foul, the team which was fouled will get the ball back.
The NCAA has denied my request on the grounds that they need that time to sell $10 million of commercials.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
You have to pay those coaches Skip.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.