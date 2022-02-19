My wife and I retired to a new “equine development,” Steeple Chase Estates, near Carthage four years ago. Only four lots of the planned 16 then had houses. We own three horses and expected that all of the now-16 residents, whether horse owners or not, would follow through on what they had committed to in the covenants when they bought a lot. Those covenants require every lot to have a 10-foot easement around its perimeter to allow a trail.
The covenants also require doing what it takes to maintain our road. Now 12 owners are disregarding their commitment to our development and refusing to do either. Five of them are Moore County employees: three sheriff’s deputies, one firefighter and a paramedic. So I pay taxes that support county employees who thumb their noses at covenants they knowingly signed up to.
What should I do? Take them to court? If anyone can suggest an alternative, I would be glad to hear it.
Ross Bandy, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Bad decision by The Pilot to print personal grievances
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.