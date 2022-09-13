Joni Mitchell got it right, though I doubt she was contemplating short-term rentals when she wrote Big Yellow Taxi: “Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you got til it’s gone.”
I live in a neighborhood and have neighbors. Unfortunately, there are also five houses operating as short-term rentals.
My neighbors are an important part of my life. I enjoy their company on social occasions, and reciprocate small favors like gathering mail and papers or bringing in trash cans with some of them.
During my walks around the neighborhood, I’ve gotten to know many of my neighbors’ dogs. Our neighborhood association improved the intersection at Beulah Hill Road and McDonald Road East with plantings, ground lights and a sprinkler system, and our periodic cleanup and fix-up efforts keep it attractive.
A neighbor couple supports Toys for Tots and hosts an annual gathering at their home in appreciation of our support.
I am a volunteer at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center and am also a member of the Moore County Aging Advisory Council.
These are the kinds of interactions that are woven into the fabric of my neighborhood. I’m sure many of you who reside in Pinehurst have similar contact with neighbors.
Each time a home is turned into an STR, it removes a few threads from that fabric. I think allowing STRs to develop unchecked in the village will continue to erode my quality of life.
I do not want to live in a neighborhood without neighbors.
William Hughes, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
