Imagine my chagrin last Friday when I drove into the pharmacy parking lot and reached futilely for my billfold on the seat beside me so I could pay for my prescription. Imagine my frustration when I thought I needed to go home and get it.

Imagine my rising panic when I remembered putting the wallet and my cell phone on the back of my car before hurrying back in the house to pick up something I’d forgotten.

Imagine my complete disbelief when I found my cellphone on the edge of the car’s trunk lid — but my wallet was not there with it.Total panic.

I retraced my route home, but there was no wallet to be found. I alerted my wife and daughter and they went out to search while I started to call credit cards, etc. in an effort to keep my financial liability to a minimum.

I was in the middle of my first call when I looked out the front window of the house and watched a motorcycle come into our driveway. The driver dismounted and walked toward the house.

As he approached the steps, he held out a wallet and asked if I recognized it. It was, of course, mine. He said he found it on U.S. 15-501.  I thanked him for being such a good neighbor, he handed me the wallet, I thanked him again and he went back to his motorcycle. He was gone before I could get my act together and ask his name.

So, I’ll take this opportunity to thank this good neighbor again. He’s exactly the type of person you expect when you move to Pinehurst.

Lindsay Pratt Jr.

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days