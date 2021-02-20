Imagine my chagrin last Friday when I drove into the pharmacy parking lot and reached futilely for my billfold on the seat beside me so I could pay for my prescription. Imagine my frustration when I thought I needed to go home and get it.
Imagine my rising panic when I remembered putting the wallet and my cell phone on the back of my car before hurrying back in the house to pick up something I’d forgotten.
Imagine my complete disbelief when I found my cellphone on the edge of the car’s trunk lid — but my wallet was not there with it.Total panic.
I retraced my route home, but there was no wallet to be found. I alerted my wife and daughter and they went out to search while I started to call credit cards, etc. in an effort to keep my financial liability to a minimum.
I was in the middle of my first call when I looked out the front window of the house and watched a motorcycle come into our driveway. The driver dismounted and walked toward the house.
As he approached the steps, he held out a wallet and asked if I recognized it. It was, of course, mine. He said he found it on U.S. 15-501. I thanked him for being such a good neighbor, he handed me the wallet, I thanked him again and he went back to his motorcycle. He was gone before I could get my act together and ask his name.
So, I’ll take this opportunity to thank this good neighbor again. He’s exactly the type of person you expect when you move to Pinehurst.
Lindsay Pratt Jr.
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
