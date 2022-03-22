The Board of Commissioners recently reviewed progress to the Charters of Freedom project. In addition to the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, commissioners approved the inclusion of Amendments 13, 14, 15, 19 and 24, the Amendments termed the “Civil Rights” Amendments.
How about the 26th that gave the right to vote to 18-year-olds? That, too, is a Civil Rights Amendment.
Probably more importantly, how about the 25th, an amendment that enables us to get rid of a president? The Office of the President is an honor and privilege, not a right and certainly not a divine right. The 25th ensures that.
John Misiaszek, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
