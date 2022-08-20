The Pilot is one of the pearls of the Sandhills. Your commitment to community journalism, reflected in a long list of well-earned awards, fosters an informed citizenry in our county.
Your imputation of traitorous motives to Congressman Dan Bishop in your Aug. 14 editorial about his vote against NATO expansion was therefore a disappointment. Rep. Bishop has argued against extension of our security commitments in Europe on grounds including that it diverts our attention and limited resources from the primary and intensifying threat to our nation, the People’s Republic of China, a challenge for which we are regrettably unprepared.
I disagree with Rep. Bishop on the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO but appreciate that expansion is more than a symbolic or gratuitous gesture of Western unity. Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia, the defense of which would heavily involve our armed forces, and Finland has been a target of Russian aggression for centuries. Sweden, after decades of neutrality, requires a significant investment in its military capabilities.
It is consequently neither illegitimate nor disingenuous to question whether further extension of our NATO commitments is in our national interest as we face significant budgetary constraints and serious challenges across the globe.
It is, indeed, by our national interest that our policies should be guided rather than by “global public opinion” as your editorial implies.
As a longstanding subscriber, it thus behooves me to note that your insinuation of fealty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a KGB officer and war criminal with limitless animosity toward the West, in response to a legitimate policy disagreement falls short of your customary high standards. Our republican governance, especially in this era of division and mistrust, depends upon the promotion of civil discourse and the mutually respectful exchange of opinions.
Stephen Later
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
