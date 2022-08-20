The Pilot is one of the pearls of the Sandhills. Your commitment to community journalism, reflected in a long list of well-earned awards, fosters an informed citizenry in our county.

Your imputation of traitorous motives to Congressman Dan Bishop in your Aug. 14 editorial about his vote against NATO expansion was therefore a disappointment. Rep. Bishop has argued against extension of our security commitments in Europe on grounds including that it diverts our attention and limited resources from the primary and intensifying threat to our nation, the People’s Republic of China, a challenge for which we are regrettably unprepared.

