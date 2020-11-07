At the Aberdeen polling place, I was saddened by a comment thrown at me by a lady to whom I had offered a sample Democratic ballot. She said nothing until out of danger of meeting my eyes and said, “I spit on your despicable standards.”
I was startled. Who, me? She doesn’t know me. She doesn’t know that I grew up with Jesus’ teachings. I try to make the Golden Rule my standards, and I get a lot of joy from trying.
She seemed to be a very unhappy lady. Maybe she believes without question all the terrible things she gets from her favorite TV station.
Why are we allowing this to happen? Please, let us all respect each other, understand each other and love one another.
Linda Christenson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.