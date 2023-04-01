N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood attended a party on Dec. 8. At that party, she decided to drink alcohol. By her account, she consumed two glasses of wine. Afterward, she decided to drive home in a state-owned vehicle.
She wrecked into a parked car, with her car coming to rest on the other car. Wood, as are all drivers, is bound by law to stay at the scene of that accident until law enforcement arrives. Wood ignored that law and scurried away before law enforcement could interview her and measure her blood alcohol content. Because Wood fled, the public will never know her blood alcohol concentration and whether or not she committed a more serious crime of driving while impaired.
This state’s jury instructions tell us what our common sense already knows: that fleeing the scene of a crime shows consciousness of guilt.
Wood pleaded guilty to hit and run. Hit and run is a Class 1 misdemeanor that can carry between 45 and 120 days incarceration and/or probation. Here are some typical probationary conditions: community service, weekends in jail, substance abuse assessment, no alcohol, alcohol monitoring, driver’s license suspended, pay a fine, pay supervision fees, get substance abuse treatment, warrantless searches and submitting to breath or urine tests.
Those were not for Wood. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs.
It is a crime to leave the scene of an accident. It is a crime to operate a car while impaired. It is a crime to use a state-owned car for personal use.
Wood has made it her job to create transparency and ac- countability in other government offices. It is time for her to be more transparent and accountable for what she did. Wood should resign immediately.
