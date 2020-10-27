Should a Christian vote the Democratic platform? If they examine its position on all the issues, the answer is emphatically “No.”
Vote a vision for our country: one of “peace, unity and prosperity” or one of “chaos, division and socialism?”
Pray we choose the right path.
Ed Taylor
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
Well put. Any party that supports the murder of innocent babies should not receive a single Christian vote.
I believe that true Christians should not vote Republican. They lie.The Bible warns against some form of lying at least 116 times. In the 10 commandments -- "Thou shall not bear false witness against your neighbor." Campaigns that focus on fear or greed run counter to basic tenets of faith.
Ken, please get back on your meds. You have no clue what you are talking about.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.