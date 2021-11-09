In answer to William Shaw’s list of national crises that warrant immediate immediate attention, I wanted to make my list for him, including:
- detainees from Jan. 6 in jail with no redress or trial. Where is their right to fair and speedy due process?
- pipeline shutdown, leaving us more susceptible to energy dependence and rising gasoline and propane costs.
- border open to all who choose to enter, then disappearing into our interior with very little chance of appearing for a hearing.
- abuse of power by our elected officials, across the aisle, who have special provisions for health care, etc.
- government spending like the current infrastructure bill, which is reportedly not dealing with infrastructure and which Congress has not read because it contains 2,500 pages.
- inflation, an issue we were not even talking about last year and is rapidly consuming more of our daily finances in food, fuel, and other living expenses.
Chris Beck, West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.