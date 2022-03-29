I am writing this letter in response to the excellent article on kidney donation. It was a lovely early spring day in 1988 when I received a call that changed my life. It was from my sister’s husband telling me that our bright and shining star was just admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Massachusetts for total kidney failure.
I rushed to my car and made the hours ride to the hospital. I ran into the ICU and took off my white lab coat and said: “I am here to give my sister, Phyllis Clebnik, a kidney.” I was told that she could die that day and I was desperate to keep her alive.
After weeks of testing to see if we were compatible, I gave her my kidney on Sept. 1, 1988. It was one of the wonderful highlights of my life.
I am writing about this awesome experience to encourage future living donors to give a kidney to someone who desperately needs one. I promise you that you will be amazed at how wonderful you will feel after a successful kidney transplant.
Phyllis kept the kidney for over 12 years. She later received a cadaver kidney after five years of dialysis. I am forever grateful to God to allow the kidney to work successfully for so many years.
We lost her in October 2020 and were amazed she lived an additional 32 years. I was 44 years old when I donated this vital organ. Now at age 77, I still feel elated when I think back to the day my kidney became hers.
— Barbara Serating, Southern Pines
