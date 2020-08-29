Regarding Bob Orr’s column in The Pilot, I understand his rationale for defending Black Lives Matter. As a third generation Italian immigrant, I must agree with Chancellor Jose Sartarelli’s declaration that “All Live Matter.” As my mother always taught me, “There are good and bad among all groups.”
My grandparents arrived in the New World to escape repression and start a new life for themselves and their families. They faced discrimination and scorn, but worked hard and succeeded in spite of many impediments.
We have many very successful African Americans in our country. It’s true they are descendants of oppressed people, but, again, they saw opportunity, put the past behind them and moved forward to embrace all that our great country has to offer.
I make no excuse for the horrors of slavery, but let’s put that behind us and move on. Recognize the opportunities that are there for all of us, grasp those opportunities and work hard to become a contributing member of the greatest country in the history of the world.
Ray Fiorillo
Pinehurst
(1) comment
Who can possibly defend a violent organization that has admitted it believes in Marxism (that killed 100m people in the 20th century), wants to destroy the nuclear family and threatens to burn everything down if they don’t get what they want? Seriously, who can possibly defend this?
