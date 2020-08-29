Regarding Bob Orr’s column in The Pilot, I understand his rationale for defending Black Lives Matter. As a third generation Italian immigrant, I must agree with Chancellor Jose Sartarelli’s declaration that “All Live Matter.” As my mother always taught me, “There are good and bad among all groups.”

My grandparents arrived in the New World to escape repression and start a new life for themselves and their families. They faced discrimination and scorn, but worked hard and succeeded in spite of many impediments.

We have many very successful African Americans in our country. It’s true they are descendants of oppressed people, but, again, they saw opportunity, put the past behind them and moved forward to embrace all that our great country has to offer.

I make no excuse for the horrors of slavery, but let’s put that behind us and move on. Recognize the opportunities that are there for all of us, grasp those opportunities and work hard to become a contributing member of the greatest country in the history of the world.

Ray Fiorillo

Pinehurst

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

Who can possibly defend a violent organization that has admitted it believes in Marxism (that killed 100m people in the 20th century), wants to destroy the nuclear family and threatens to burn everything down if they don’t get what they want? Seriously, who can possibly defend this?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days