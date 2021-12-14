Cheers to Aberdeen, Southern Pines and Pinehurst for taking further steps toward building out Moore County’s greenway system.
There are so many things to be happy about in relation to the forward momentum of a plan like this: more options for commuting, less time in cars/traffic and more opportunity to meet each other out in the world.
This is the perfect example of a commons: non-commercial space that can be utilized by all, regardless of background or socio-economic status. And an opportunity to meet each other helps bolster more robust personal and civic lives.
This kind of commitment to public connectivity — supported by local government — is an important step toward reuniting us and breaking down the arbitrary obstacles that prevent us from getting to know each other. Thank you to the Village Council members and administrators who are working together on this regional greenway connection project.
Greta Nintzel, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Earlier this year triangle area greenway supporters made a presentation to our County Commissioners re: a statewide greenway project to include Moore County. What's come of that locally? Nothing.
John Misiaszek
