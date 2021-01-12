I’ve had about all I can stand of the dissenting, rebellious, unreasonable attitudes in our society and among our people. Our Constitution is not broken. It works just fine when followed by the people and the people charged with upholding the law.
Am I to believe that half our people are dishonest crooks, regardless of which side you are on? In a court of law, we follow the facts and even in a case heard by a jury, the people still hear the evidence and the jurors hand down a verdict. The presiding judge has the duty of pronouncing the just punishment.
Have we not spoken as a people in this election? Have not all the checks and balances been weighed out?
I am told denial is a way dishonest people proceed with their cause and case and defend their position — even to the end — even when they know they are wrong. It is the people who refuse to consider the facts and who value their own opinion above all others (rather than the facts) that are failing to the system.
Are we, as a people, that undignified and rebellious that we try and disrupt a system that has not failed us? Please, can we move forward with a little dignity and stop acting like spoiled children who insist on having their way no matter what the cost?
Norma Faulk
Southern Pines
