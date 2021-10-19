I read with keen interest the commentary by my friend Jim Hart on his endorsement of Pat Pizzella for Village Council, but I do take exception to his statement that Pat is the only candidate to state his position on the issues.
Jeff Morgan’s principals for Pinehurst are as follows:
⁃ Manage growth through smart zoning;
⁃ Engage with state representatives for a plan to address traffic issues;
⁃ Preserve parks and recreation for all to enjoy;
⁃ Engage with neighboring towns to guide growth and traffic in the region; and
⁃ Maintain robust village services and ordinances for all citizens and businesses.
If you read his bio, one would see he has been a leader in many aspects of his life.
Jim Moon
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
