This letter is to serve as my unconditional recommendation of Jeff Morgan for Pinehurst Village Council. I have known Jeff and his wife, Laura, since 2012 and am excited about his desire to serve.
Obviously, Jeff has significant experience in “serving,” as a graduate of United States Military Academy, decorated officer in the United States Army and chief medical officer for Womack Army Hospital.
Jeff has significant business acumen, holds an MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business and is currently the chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Fayetteville.
All that said regarding Jeff’s extensive and impressive background, Pinehurst will benefit most from his pragmatic, thorough and professional leadership style: transparent, respectful of others’ opinions and thoughtful. Couple that with an unmatched work effort and love of Pinehurst, and you have the ideal candidate to serve on our Village Council.
Finally, Jeff has the secret weapon, his wife. Laura is intelligent, talented, dedicated, and a wonderful person. I know that Jeff’s service to our community will be enhanced by Laura’s involvement.
When I think of the future of Pinehurst, and the great opportunities in front of us, I can think of no one whose involvement and leadership is more central than that of Jeff Morgan.
Matt West
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
