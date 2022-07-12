Leaping lizards, what the heck was that article “Dual Protests Draw Opposing Sides to Southern Pines”? I went over to participate with the group demonstrating for women’s reproductive rights at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Having participated in a number of demonstrations here in Moore County I was delighted by the number of people, about 400, who were there supporting the rights of women.
There was much energy in the crowd, which was great because we need this energy with the obstacles ahead of us. We were forewarned that there would be a counter demonstration at the train station, and they were there but with perhaps about 60 members.
They, too, have every right to demonstrate in support of their opinions. The chant from their side “Not your body, not your choice” sums up the issue. I believe that it really is my body and that I, as a rational, thinking person, have the right to make decisions about my body without the state or federal government telling me or my doctor what I can and can’t do.
But, enough of that, I want to discuss the corrupt nature of the article. It was dedicated to almost entirely explaining the opinions of the few counter demonstrators. This might lead the readers to think that Moore County turned out in force against women’s reproductive rights but that is very far from the truth. Moore County turned out in support of, not against.
Debby McGovern
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
This is really funny. Conservative gatherings have always been ridiculously under-reported by the media. Join the club. Look, your demonstration in favor of killing your offspring got a great deal of free advance publicity through your friends at this pro-abortion paper. That the defenders of the lives of the innocent unborn had any showing is remarkable, especially given their treatment in recent years by the always profane, and sometimes violent left. Remember your Summer of Love? The chant “not your body” is referring to the human being inside a womb. It has as much a right to life guaranteed by God as does its mother. But if you abortion fans still think you must do these unspeakable things to your children, simply move to New York or California. What’s the problem?
