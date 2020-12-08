It is welcome news that a local group is organizing a new lecture series for our enlightenment and enjoyment. We can certainly use more of both these days.
We’re told that some of those behind the new series are unhappy that the Ruth Pauley Lectures have featured more than one speaker per year on the subject of climate change. We can only wonder why anyone would object to an opportunity to learn more about arguably the most important issue of our time — the very livability of the only planet we have.
Let’s hope the new series does half as well as the Pauley Lectures at educating us about important issues.
Perry Youngblood
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
