Myths are fun, but facts can help more when naming airports and protecting Pinehurst No. 2. According to recent letters on this page, George Marshall lived in Pinehurst until he died, and he was the author of the Marshall Plan. Neither is true.
In April 1947, he appointed Soviet expert George Kennan to head the new Policy Planning Staff, and that set the ball rolling toward his speech at Harvard that June. He campaigned around the country and testified before Congress urging America to pass the legislation that others had written.
Like George Washington, George Marshall slept in many beds. After he and Katherine bought Dodona Manor at 312 E. Market St. in Leesburg, Virginia, in 1941, that became their cherished home.
You can ask Southern Pines resident Ravenel Rhoads, who was a child next door to the famous man during the 1940s. She remembers her “Uncle George” — her godfather — striding across the paddock to collect buckets of Shetland pony manure for his beloved vegetable garden.
But with winter cold and snow, the Marshalls bought a vacation retreat in Pinehurst, records show, in 1944. They were in Pinehurst for the winters, but they lived in Leesburg and he died at Walter Reed.
Today Dodona Manor is The George C. Marshall International Center, a National Historic Landmark. Restored to its Marshall-era appearance, the Center hosts educational programs that reflect and encourage Marshall’s principles and leadership. It’s worth a visit. You can see the Army cot that he preferred to sleep on.
When Dulles International Airport opened two years after Marshall died, many thought it would be named for Marshall, famous nationally and internationally. I hope that the facts and context can help the decision-making process.
Eric Christenson, Southern Pines
Editor’s Note: The writer is co-executive producer of the 1997 PBS documentary “The Marshall Plan: Against the Odds.”
