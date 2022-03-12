I recently attended a town hall held by several of our elected officials. This was arranged by Tom McInnis and Jamie Boles, among others, to discuss the community’s concern about recent occurrences of bank fraud.
It was amazing to see the large number of folks who were adversely affected by this fraud. There were so many trying to attend that many people could not get in due to limits imposed by the fire marshal.
Since this was the first time in recent memory that any of our elected officials held a community forum, my interest was not the bank fraud issue. While I wanted to discuss expansion of Medicaid and other issues, it was clear that I was taking up space that others should occupy and I left.
To my elected officials: How about an open forum so your constituents can have an opportunity to find out where you stand on other issues?
Debby McGovern, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
Hear, hear Debby! Thank you!
EXACTLY the recommendation I made to our County Commissioners at their 3/1/2022 meeting.
John Misiaszek
