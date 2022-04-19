In February 2021, our county commissioners agreed to move forward on improvements and expansion of the county courthouse.
At the time, the cost was estimated to be $35 million. Now, that cost is, only one year later, is expected to be over $61 million.
How could the estimate have been so wrong?
John Misiaszek, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Probably because no one could imagine how quickly Biden would destroy the great Trump economy and spend our nation into a 40-year high rate of inflation. Flooding the economy with money not earned and paying people not to work only made the matters worse. Elections have consequences, especially when they are stolen as in 2020.
