Upon reading the recent article about housing and barack conditions at Fort Bragg, I felt compelled to write about the side effects mold has on your health.
Mold is talked about a lot, but I have not read anything about addressing the illness that comes with mold toxicity.
I was desperately ill from vertigo, sore throat, ear infections, pain, severe headaches, facial tenderness, sinus inflammation, coughing and blurry vision. All at once I was falling apart and getting worse each day.
One day, our son visited from Florida. I did not have the strength nor did I care to make dinner, so we were going out. Removing a garment from my closet I noticed white stuff on my black pants. When we turned over the vent cover, which was under the pants, the vent was black: mold.
I moved forward with remediations: air quality tests; replacement of ductwork and insulation; replaced two ceilings and heating equipment and so on.
A hidden danger in our home, and it could be in yours. A simple air quality test will inform you of what might be causing your symptoms. If you or yours suffer the same symptoms as I did, check for mold.
Barbara Cohen, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
