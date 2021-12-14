Bob Katrin’s letter to the editor in the Nov. 25 edition contains refutations of his assertions concerning West Southern Pines within that very letter.
He claims that “gentrification, usually thought of as bad, would actually help the west side” after acknowledging that this position is “contrary to the point of view of West Southern Pines leaders and residents.”
Mr. Katrin has again appointed himself the authority on how to exploit the resources of a community of which he’s not a member.
More concerning is his inability to appreciate the principle that responsible citizens should determine their own fate.
Mr. Katrin does have some notion of WSP’s past: “This neighborhood has a long history of underdevelopment, and part of that is due to having its status as an independent town revoked generations ago.”
This summary fails to capture the condescending racism of that action.
The minutes of a February 1931 meeting of the Town Council record claims that “many criminals of North Carolina” were being harbored in WSP, that “an epidemic breaking out in the negro section” would threaten “a resort community … dependent upon the negroes as servants,” and that “negroes were not capable of governing themselves.”
Before we tell ourselves that “this all happened long ago, so we should just get over it and move on,” we must acknowledge the detrimental impact of subsequent zoning regulations and almost a century of neglect.
Still, Mr. Katrin dismisses the effects of gentrification: “Of course that would involve residents moving somewhere else, and many of them might not be able to afford to live anywhere else.”
We’re just thankful that enlightened citizens throughout Southern Pines — and sitting on our current Town Council — appreciate the culture of WSP, supporting policies that will enable it to thrive and grow from within.
Bob Howell and Lynn Thompson, Southern Pines
