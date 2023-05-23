Early last year, there was a settlement with Volkswagen over its violation of the Clean Air Act, where North Carolina was awarded nearly $100 million. It was to be managed by the DEQ in two phases of awarding funds for clean air projects, including funding electric school buses, electric garbage trucks, public transportation and other clean vehicle projects.
I called the county commissioners to inquire as to Moore County’s plans to avail themselves of the funding for electric transportation, whereupon I was directed to call the Moore County school board because the county didn’t have jurisdiction over that, the school board does.
So I called the school board and the person who answered the phone said something to the effect of, “Gee, I haven’t heard of any of that…” I asked if there was any way to find out more and again was told, “Gee, I don’t know…”
As the year went on, I started hearing about other counties getting awarded fleets of shiny new electric school buses. In October I found an article titled “State Awards $30M for Clean School Bus Replacements, Including 43 New Electric School Buses,” and I eagerly looked for Moore County to be listed, but to no avail.
Moore County apparently missed a grand opportunity to finance clean, safe buses for our school kids.
Now there is another opportunity, the “2023 EPA Clean School Bus Grant Program Is Open!” — for competitive grant funding to eligible applicants for the purchase of zero-emission school buses, clean school buses, and charging infrastructure.
Might Moore County take advantage of this opportunity this time around? Let’s try bringing that up at the MCS board meetings.
Laurie O’Loughlin
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
