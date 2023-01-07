If your readers had any doubts about the goals and priorities of the left, just pay attention to the latest major spending bill that the Democratic Party passed without one Republican vote.
As reported, the bill includes $80 billion in additional spending for the Internal Revenue Service so it can hire 85,00-87,000 new agents to improve tax collections. That will double the size of the IRS. Meanwhile, it did not include one dime for additional Border Patrol agents to stop the people, drugs or suspected criminals from streaming across our southern border or money to financially supporting the hiring of security people to serve in schools across our nation.
The left would rather spend billions of tax dollars trying to collect more tax dollars they can waste than address the real problems in this country.
Jack Fairfield
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.