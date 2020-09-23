A local radio station has broadcasted misinformation about plans for Southern Pines Primary. SP Land and Housing Trust is accused of wanting to create a segregated Black community center and abortion clinic. These are outrageous and divisive lies.

What is planned is a multipurpose community center with a world class Black Heritage Cultural Center, small business and entrepreneurial incubation office, space for small businesses to operate, a multipurpose community meeting space, and hopefully a preventive care clinic. All will be welcome and all services will be open to all — not “Blacks only” as stated on the radio.

We hope to have a community-based preventive health clinic in the facility to educate and provide basic health services only. No surgical center will be placed there.

Other misstatements: that the Trust will take tax dollars from Moore County residents. This is not true. All funds have been raised through private donations, including two significant donations from two large local churches.

This center will be an economic engine in West Southern Pines, an area of our community that has been deprived of economic opportunities in the past, and Moore County as a whole.

Don’t give into fear and divisiveness.

Gerald Ostlund

Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

