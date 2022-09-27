With the upcoming Moore County elections, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to offer my strongest endorsement of John Misiaszek for Moore County commissioner.
John is a true gentleman, a man of honor, selfless service and dedicated to the needs of the people of Moore County. His outstanding character, ethics and integrity are above reproach. He cares and supports from his heart.
I realize that there are several candidates exclaiming their platforms. However, there is one candidate I have known personally and professionally for over 10 years who is doing more than just talking.
John is a phenomenal leader active on many fronts in support of community needs. I have seen him in action and can attest that he is the right guy to better our county and move it forward.
As a retired military man who served 38 years on active duty as both a staff sergeant and major general, I know quality when I see it. John is quality. I am completely confident that John will continue to be a tremendous supporter of Moore County needs. There is no doubt in my mind that he is the right choice to be elected as our next county commissioner. He will make things happen and not let us down.
Kurt Stein
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
I agree with Kurt wholeheartedly. I have known John Misiaszek for 12 years, worked beside him on a number of projects, watched him lead many community minded efforts in the County, and there is no one I would trust more than John. There aren’t many people in Moore County who know more about the county workings, finance, and issues than John. He will get my vote.
